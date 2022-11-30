Alex Sandro to miss Brazil's final World Cup group game vs Cameroon with Alex Telles set to replace him

Alex Sandro has been ruled out of Brazil's World Cup group stage match against Cameroon on Friday because of a muscle injury.

Left-back diagnosed with muscle injury

Cannot play against Cameroon

Alex Telles will take his place

WHAT HAPPENED? The Juventus left-back was substituted late on in Brazil's 1-0 victory against Switzerland on Monday and was replaced by Alex Telles. He was sent for tests on Tuesday and it was revealed that he has sustained an injury on his left hip muscle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 31-year-old will be left out of the squad for the clash against Cameroon and Telles will take his place in the starting XI. It is not yet known if he will be fit to feature in the knockout rounds of the competition.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said: "Alex Sandro felt pain in the region of his left hip, he was unable to continue in the match. This morning he was reassessed, we ordered an image exam, a magnetic resonance, which showed a muscle injury in the muscle of the left hip. The athlete will not be able to play the next match, against Cameroon, he is still undergoing treatment so that we can recover him as soon as possible."

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? The Selecao are already sure of their place in the last-16 of the World Cup ahead of Friday's game against Cameroon, having won both of their matches.