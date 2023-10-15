WATCH: Alessia Russo saves Arsenal! England star nets stoppage time goal to fire Gunners to first win of the season

Alessia Russo's first goal in Arsenal colours was a big one. The Lionesses star struck late at the Emirates to give the Gunners a dramatic win.

Russo hits first Arsenal goal for late win

Assisted by returning Mead

Gunners strike twice in injury time for dramatic win

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal were trailing Aston Villa heading into stoppage time courtesy of Maz Pacheco's first-half header. But Katie McCabe's left-foot rocket got the crowd of 35,829 on their feet before Russo fired Beth Mead's pass into the bottom corner of the Villa net to give Arsenal their first win of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result is something of a relief for Arsenal and they will be encouraged by the spirit shown to drag themselves back from what looked like a certain defeat and will be delighted to see Mead back on the field and making a contribution after the injury that cost her 11 months of football.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Russo, Mead and company travel to take on Bristol City next weekend.