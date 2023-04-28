Alejandro Garnacho has signed a new long-term contract at Manchester United, with those terms set to keep him at Old Trafford until 2028.

Youngster is another academy graduate

Has impressed within senior squad

Future tied to Premier League giants

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 18-year-old winger is another product of the Red Devils’ famed academy system and savoured FA Youth Cup glory in 2022. He has impressed since making a senior breakthrough, with four goals recorded through 29 appearances in all competitions this season. Garnacho is considered to be the hottest of prospects – one that has committed his international future to Argentina – and he is delighted to have brought any uncertainty regarding his long-term plans to a close.

WHAT THEY SAID? Garnacho has told United’s official website: “When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest. I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family who have supported me every step of the way. We are all humbled to have this chance to continue our journey at Manchester United and I have already begun to work on achieving the next set of targets and ambitions. The manager and his coaching staff have helped me to improve in every way, and with their support, I am developing each day to help the team to be successful. I am relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United’s football director, John Murtough, added on getting Garnacho tied down on fresh terms: “Alejandro has really dedicated himself to achieving the objectives that the club set out for him since he arrived in Manchester. His talent, drive and determination to succeed saw him quickly progress from our Academy into the first team, and this new long-term contract reflects our confidence in him to continue his exciting development under the guidance of Erik and his staff. Alejandro has huge potential, and we are all looking forward to working with him to ensure he can fulfil his ambitions here at Manchester United in the coming years.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Garnacho has been sidelined of late through injury, with his last appearance coming on March 12 against Southampton, but he is back on the training pitch and will be desperate to figure in United’s ongoing bids for a top-four finish in the Premier League and FA Cup glory.

He will not be released for next month's Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, despite expressing an interest in representing his country at the tournament.