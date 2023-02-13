Alejandro Garnacho told he 'has to learn a lot' as Man Utd wonderkid is set 'focus' challenge by Erik ten Hag

Alejandro Garnacho has been told he has to “learn a lot”, with the Manchester United youngster set a “focus” challenge by Erik ten Hag.

Teenager on target against Leeds

Has seen attitude questioned

Boss calling for consistency

WHAT HAPPENED? At 18 years of age, the Argentine starlet is enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford, with three goals recorded through 23 appearances in all competitions. The latest of those came in a 2-0 Premier League victory over Leeds, with Garnacho responding positively in that contest to being dropped to the bench after questions were once again asked of his attitude and end product in recent outings against the Whites and Crystal Palace.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told MUTV on the back of a welcome win at Elland Road when asked about the criticism that has come Garnacho’s way: “It’s normal. He’s a young player and he has to learn a lot. We saw on Wednesday he was making great actions but not finishing. I think he had to finish in that moment. It has to do with focus but also with preparation. Today it was the same. In the first minutes he was not in the game and you have to be ready. After the first goal he improved and showed his great skills, his pace, his dribbles, his timing and it was a great finish too.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho wrapped up three points for United against Leeds when netting their second goal of the game five minutes from time, with a composed finished seeing him fire in off the post after racing away from his marker and being left one-on-one with Illan Meslier.

WHAT NEXT? Having made a decisive contribution off the bench against Leeds, Garnacho will be hoping to figure prominently in Ten Hag’s thoughts when United take in the first leg of a heavyweight Europa League knockout play-off round clash with La Liga giants Barcelona on Thursday.