Alejandro Garnacho contacted by FA over deleted social media post containing gorilla emojis which could see Man Utd winger hit with ban

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been contacted by the FA over a social media post he made and then deleted about team-mate Andre Onana

The FA have got in contact with United and are seeking Garnacho's observations about the post on X - formerly known as Twitter - which contained a picture of Onana and his team-mates celebrating the goalkeeper's penalty save against Copenhagen, accompanied by two gorilla emojis.

Garnacho was advised to edit the post as it could have been interpreted as having racial connotations. He removed the emojis and then deleted the post altogether although it had been captured by social media users and posted on Reddit.

The post could lead to Garnacho being hit with a suspension based on the FA's previous actions on racially sensitive posts.

In 2020 United's then-striker Edinson Cavani was suspended for three matches for a writing 'Gracias Negrito' to a friend on Instagram who had congratulated him for scoring. The term 'Negrito' is sometimes used as an affectionate greeting in Uruguay but the post fell foul of the FA's guidance on racially sensitive social media posts.

In 2019, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was banned for one match and fined £50,000 ($60,000) by the FA for a racially sensitive post about his then team-mate Benjamin Mendy. Silva had tweeted a photo of Mendy as a child alongside an old image from Spanish company 'Conguitos' that has been condemned for racist undertones.