Al Ahly vs Real Madrid: Lineups and LIVE updates

The runners-up of the CAF Champions League 2022 and the winners of the UEFA Champions League 2022, Al Ahly and Real Madrid respectively, will lock horns against each other with a place in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup at stake.

In the other semi-final, Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal, representing AFC (Asian Football Confederation) for winning the 2021 AFC Champions League, defeated 2022 Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo 3-2.

Real Madrid come into the tournament following an embarrassing 1-0 loss at Son Moix against Mallorca, leaving them eight points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race. The absence of captain Karim Benzema, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and first-choice centre-back Éder Militão will surely hamper Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

Not just that, but Ferland Mendy, who has been Los Blancos' preferred option at left-back ever since he was signed in the summer of 2019, as well as Marco Asensio, who was getting closer to breaking into the starting XI game by game, will be other notable absentees tonight.

Al Ahly will be the underdogs going into the game, but their confidence should be sky-high against the four-time FIFA Club World Cup champions, not just because of Real's faltering form, but also because they are on a 23-match unbeaten streak. Their defence is impenetrable - the Egyptian side have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 games, and have conceded just one goal in eight games since the turn of the year.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Al Ahly XI (4-3-3): El Shenawy; Hany, Metwalli, Abdelmonem, Maâloul; Afsha, Dieng, El Solia; El Shahat, Sherif, Abdel Kader

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Lunin; Nacho, Rüdiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Modrić, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vini. Jr.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

If Real Madrid manage to get past Al Ahly, they will face Al-Hilal in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on 11th February. They will then return to Spain to play consecutive La Liga games, at home against Elche on 15th February, followed by a trip to Osasuna on 18th February.

They will then take on Liverpool in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League at Anfield in what will be a repeat of last season's final.