Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Ahli
King Abdullah Sports City
team-logoAbha
Book Al Ahli vs Abha Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al Ahli vs Abha tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli
Abha

Al Ahli take on Abha in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Ahli host newly promoted Abha at King Abdullah Sports City in a fixture that pits the back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite holders against a club making an instant return to the top flight. Al-Ahli enter the new season under Marino Pusic, appointed this summer after Matthias Jaissle's surprise departure to become Newcastle United's head coach, while Abha arrive in Jeddah having won the First Division title to bounce straight back after a two-season absence from the Pro League.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Abha Club tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

Book Al Ahli vs Abha TicketsBuy now

When is Al Ahli vs Abha Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2
King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ahli vs Abha Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Abha Club with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and Al-Ahli's own dedicated ticketing app, WeBook, though these are usually released only 7 to 10 days before kickoff and can move quickly for a club with one of the highest average attendances in the league. Booking early through Ticombo is a sensible way to guarantee your seat rather than risk missing out closer to matchday.

Book Al Ahli vs Abha TicketsBuy now

How much do Al Ahli vs Abha Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Al-Ahli ticket prices vary depending on seating category and demand, though there are options to suit a range of budgets for this fixture.

  • General admission tickets typically range from SAR 30 to SAR 90.
  • Gold and Silver category seating, offering premium sideline views, generally costs between SAR 250 and SAR 600.
  • VIP and VVIP hospitality, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with most fixtures involving one of Saudi football's traditional big clubs, prices can rise closer to matchday, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price.

Book Al Ahli vs Abha TicketsBuy now

Al Ahli vs Abha Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ahli vs Abha Form

AHL

AHL - Form

ALK
W3-0
ALK
W1-4
RA
D2-2
VSC
L1-3
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ABH

ABH - Form

AHL
L5-1
ALK
W2-1
ALH
L2-1
ALT
L2-3
ALS
L2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Al Ahli vs Abha: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al AhliDrawAbha
2
1
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
5
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
0
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
6
FT
King Cup
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
2
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
0
FT
13Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Al Ahli vs Abha Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google