Ajax will start with an unexpected midfield lineup against Heracles

Ajax face Heracles Almelo on Saturday, a side languishing at the bottom of the Eredivisie table and in desperate need of points. The Amsterdam side’s line-up has now been announced by manager Óscar García, who has handed the fit-again Ko Itakura his first start since 17 January.

Maarten Paes, despite ongoing criticism, keeps his place in goal. Anton Gaaei and Lucas Rosa occupy the full-back berths, with Josip Sutalo and Youri Baas partnering in the centre of defence. Takehiro Tomiyasu, fresh from injury, is among the substitutes.

Jorthy Mokio, who signed a new Ajax contract on Thursday, aims to build on that milestone with a strong showing in Almelo. Itakura slots back into midfield, while Oscar Gloukh keeps the number 10 role, pushing Sean Steur to the bench.

Steven Berghuis occupies the right wing, while Mika Godts provides the threat on the left. Wout Weghorst, fresh from scoring against FC Twente, leads the attack against his former club.

Heracles Almelo line-up: TBC

Ajax line-up: Paes; Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Rosa; Gloukh, Itakura, Mokio; Berghuis, Weghorst, Godts