Ajax striker Brobbey racially abused with monkey chants from FC Utrecht fans, KNVB investigation finds

Utrecht have been fined after an investigation found Ajax striker Brian Brobbey was racially abused by supporters.

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey was racially abused by FC Utrecht supporters when the two teams met in the Eredivisie back in August, an investigation by the KNVB has found.

Brobbey was targeted by home supporters after scoring Ajax's second goal in a 2-0 win for the visitors at the Galgenwaard Stadium.

FC Utrecht have now been fined €10,000 after it was found Brobbey had been subjected to monkey chants during the match. The club have accepted the punishment.

Brobbey spoke about the incident after the match and said he had not heard the supporters' racist chants but he had been told about them by his brother.

"After the game I looked at my phone. My brother told me monkey noises were made," Brobbey told ESPN.

"I couldn't care less, it doesn't move me. Let them talk, at the end of the day we won and they lost."

Brobbey received a bouquet of flowers from FC Utrecht after the incident but an investigation was subsequently launched and has now reached its conclusion.