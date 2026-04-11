Ajax's likely line-up: Óscar García makes two changes to the starting XI

Ajax aim to bounce back from last weekend’s humiliating 1-2 loss to FC Twente when they travel to bottom club Heracles Almelo on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 21:00 and the match will be shown live on ESPN 2.

Davy Klaassen, Youri Regeer and Kian Fitz-Jim remain sidelined, while defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is still building fitness. Joeri Heerkens is ruled out for an extended period with an ankle injury.

Maarten Paes, who continues to face criticism, will start in goal. Anton Gaaei and Lucas Rosa occupy the full-back berths, with Josip Sutalo and Youri Baas partnering in central defence.

Jorthy Mokio, who signed a new contract on Thursday, aims to build on that milestone with a strong showing in Almelo. Sean Steur returns to the starting XI, while Oscar Gloukh gets another chance due to the ongoing midfield absences.

Steven Berghuis occupies the right wing, while Mika Godts provides the threat on the left. Wout Weghorst, fresh from scoring against FC Twente, leads the line against his former club.

Second place remains a tall order, as Ajax trail Feyenoord by six points; the Rotterdammers face third-placed NEC, just one point behind them.

Probable Ajax line-up: Paes; Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Rosa; Steur, Gloukh, Mokio; Berghuis, Weghorst, Godts.