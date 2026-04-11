Ajax fans are stunned by one player’s performance: ‘He should never start again!’

Ajax fans were impressed by Oscar Gloukh’s performance against Heracles on Saturday evening. The Israeli winger has quickly won over the Amsterdam support with his play.

The Israeli had slipped down the pecking order after John Heitinga’s departure, but on Saturday he finally earned a starting berth under Óscar García.

Ajax took an early 0-1 lead in Almelo. Mika Godts finished neatly after Remko Pasveer came off his line unnecessarily. Steven Berghuis made it 0-2 just a minute later.

Yet on social media, Gloukh is the talking point. “Gloukh is playing well, not running with the ball much, lots of through balls and always back in time. Maybe he’s turned a corner,” reads one comment.

“Haven’t seen Gloukh run with the ball once yet; a bit late, but the message has got through,” adds another on X.

“Never drop Gloukh from the starting line-up again; it’s brilliant to have a player who dares to play the ball forward, beat a man and create space in the final third,” one fan added.