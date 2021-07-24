Aidara fumbles as Vizela crash out of Portuguese League Cup

Two schoolboy mistakes by the Ivorian cost the Portuguese top-flight side dearly against the Tricolours

Mohamed Aidara put up a below-par showing as Vizela were sent packing from the Portuguese League Cup after losing 2-1 to Estrela da Amadora on Saturday evening.

Two costly mistakes by the Ivorian centre-back ensured that the Primeira division side failed to defeat the Portuguese second division outfit.

Heading into the encounter played at the Estadio Jose Gomes, the hosts had gone on a run of four games without losing in their pre-season friendlies. For the Portuguese elite division outfit, they bowed 1-0 to Maritimo last time out.

After intense opening minutes, Xavier Fernandes put Estrela ahead in the 15th minute.

Profiting from shambolic defending from Aidara – who failed in his bid to stop onrushing Leandro Tipote, the midfielder slotted the ball past helpless goalkeeper Ivo Goncalves.

Despite numerous attempts to equalise, Vizela’s attacking forays were resisted by a well-organised Tricolours backline.

They went into the second half full of hopes as they continued to push further against the second-tier side.

Thankfully, their persistence paid off in the 66th minute through Cassiano. Having been teed up by Raphael Guzzo, the Brazilian striker beat his markers - Matheus Dantas and Edu Duarte before blasting the ball past goalkeeper Nuno Hidalgo.

A minute before full time, super-sub Paulinho had the final say with Aidara the culprit again. With the Cote d’Ivoire star failing to clear Sergio Conceicao’s cross, the Portuguese star had the simple task of heading inside the net.

The remaining minutes were not enough for Vizela to come back into the game and they sadly crashed out at the first hurdle.

While Aidara and Ghana’s Richard Ofori were in action from start to finish, Ghana’s prospect Francis Cann was introduced for Nuno Moreira in the 46th minute.

For the home team, Mali’s Mamadou Traore was on parade for Rui Santos’ team from start to finish. Whereas, Ugandan star Lubega Edrisa was brought in for Fernandes with 10 minutes left on the clock.