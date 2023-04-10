Agree or disagree: Bayern Munich are the ONLY team who can stop Man City winning the Champions League this season

Krishan Davis
|
THOMAS TUCHEL BAYERN MÜNCHEN Getty Images
UEFA Champions LeagueBayern MünchenManchester CityCOMMUNITY

With Man City set to face Bayern Munich in a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final, is anyone else good enough to stop them winning the trophy?

The Champions League quarter-finals have thrown up a mouth-watering tie between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, with the action getting underway in the first leg on Tuesday.

Looking at the other teams in the draw, there are very few who you would expect to have the experience and knowhow to best Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland and co. over two legs.

Chelsea have had a horrible season, Inter and Milan have been inconsistent in Serie A and Benfica won't be seen as a serious concern. Italian champions elect Napoli are certainly dangerous but inexperienced at this level, while Real Madrid are always a threat but haven't been at their best in 2022-23.

As such, are Bayern Munich the final hurdle to Man City FINALLY winning that elusive Champions League?!

Let us know in the comments below 👇

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

217439 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 29%Karim Benzema
  • 30%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 13%Robert Lewandowski
  • 14%Kylian Mbappe
  • 10%Victor Osimhen
217439 Votes

Editors' Picks