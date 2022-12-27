'I have acted properly' - Ex-Juventus president Agnelli defends record amid club scandal

Andrea Agnelli has defended his time at Juventus and insisted the decision to leave the club was a hard one to make.

WHAT HAPPENED? The entire Juventus board, including Agnelli, resigned in November amid uncertainty surrounding the Italian giants' financial records, which have been closely studied by prosecutors due to an alleged case of false accounting. However, Agnelli has rebuffed such claims after a fresh request from the prosecutors that himself, 11 others and the club stand trial in court emerged.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a shareholders' meeting, the former president said: "On top of loving Juventus, in recent years I have given my best to achieving results on and off the pitch. Juventus comes before everything and everyone. I am strongly convinced I have acted properly in recent years, and that accusations raised against us were not founded."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's not the first time Juventus have found themselves in such controversy after the 2006 match fixing scandal saw them relegated to Serie B. Juve were the worst hit following the investigations into the incident with AC Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio the other three clubs that were highlighted most.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? The on-pitch future of the club is concrete as Serie A resumes in early January with Juve travelling to Cremonese on the fourth. Off the field, however, it's murky at best. There's a hearing scheduled for the case on January 20 with the outcome likely to alter the club's future prospects.