Africa Cup of Nations 2023 on UK TV: Fixtures & how to watch Mohamed Salah, Andre Onana & Co. at AFCON tournament

Everything you need to know about the broadcasting and streaming of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 is poised to captivate football enthusiasts and fans across the globe, showcasing the unparalleled talent and spirit of African football. As one of the continent's most prestigious tournaments, AFCON brings together 24 African nations competing not only for the coveted trophy but also for the pride and honor of being crowned champions.

With an illustrious history dating back to 1957, the tournament has evolved into a grand celebration of African football, featuring intense matches, exceptional skill, and unforgettable moments that resonate with fans and players alike. Premier League stars like Mohamed Salah and Andre Onana will be spending time away from their respective clubs in the middle of the 2023-24 season to represent their national teams in this prestigious tournament.

Here, you will find everything you need to know about AFCON 2023, including details about how you can watch the tournament on TV and online in the UK.

How to watch AFCON 2023 in the UK?

There will be a total of 24 teams competing for the ultimate trophy in AFCON this time around. The tournament kicks off on January 13 and ends with the grand finale on February 11. In the previous edition which took place in 2021, it was Senegal that came out victorious in the final, beating Salah's Egypt.

The participants in this year's AFCON are Ivory Coast, Morocco, Algeria, South Africa, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Egypt, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde, Mali, Guinea, Ghana, Angola, Tanzania, Mozambique, DR Congo, Mauritania, Gambia, Cameroon, Namibia.

All AFCON 2023 games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after each game and live updates from the games can be found here on GOAL.

The table below consists of TV and streaming information for the upcoming AFCON games in the UK.

Senegal, the reigning champions, will aim to secure consecutive victories in the upcoming tournament. Ivory Coast are set to host the AFCON for the second time, having previously hosted the event in 1984.

The final is scheduled for February 11th and is slated to take place at the Stade National de la Cote d'Ivoire stadium.

