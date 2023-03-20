The cast of Ted Lasso will meet president Joe Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss the importance of mental health.

WHAT HAPPENED? President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the cast of the popular Apple TV series at the White House on Monday and discuss at length the importance of mental health and promoting overall well-being. The POTUS tweeted a teaser of the much-anticipated meeting from his official handle before Apple released a statement to confirm the news.

WHAT THEY SAID: The official statement from Apple read: "Ted Lasso’ has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is the latest in a long line of successes for the television series. Ted Lasso is immensely popular and has sprung a varied line of merchandise, including an entire clothing line collaboration with Nike.

WHAT NEXT? Since first hitting screens in 2020, the comedy drama series has earned plenty of plaudits. Season 3 of Ted Lasso is out now and available to stream on Apple TV+.