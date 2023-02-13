Adrien Rabiot offers transfer hope to Man Utd with Juventus future admission & free agency beckoning in the summer

Adrien Rabiot has offered hope to Manchester United that he could be snapped up this summer when delivering an update on his situation at Juventus.

Midfielder running down his contract

Could be on the move this summer

Has been heavily linked with Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time, and 2023 could be the year in which a deal is finally done. That is because the classy 27-year-old continues to run down his contract in Turin, with free agency beckoning at the end of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by DAZN on his future plans and whether an extension is any closer to being signed with Serie A heavyweights, Rabiot said: “At this moment I feel good, but I don’t know what is going to happen. The important thing is to give 100 per cent, then we’ll see what happens. I’ll talk to the club, but right now there are more important things to think about.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rabiot netted a match-winning goal for Juve against Fiorentina in his latest outing, with his value to the collective cause being further highlighted there, but the expectation is that he will look to move on if the Bianconeri fail to put themselves in contention for Champions League qualification.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? A 15-point deduction has dropped Juve out of the hunt for a top-four finish in Serie A, with Massimiliano Allegri’s side currently sat ninth in the Italian top-flight – 12 points adrift of the Champions League spots and with rivals from across Europe readying potential raids for their most prized assets.