Adidas drop reggae-infused Jamaica kits for 2026 honouring Bob Marley

adidas has officially revealed the new Jamaica home and away kits for the 2026 international cycle, with both designs crafted in collaboration with the Bob Marley Foundation.

Drawing heavily on reggae culture and the legacy of Bob Marley, the latest jerseys blend national pride with unmistakable musical heritage. Featuring bold colours inspired by the Jamaican flag and intricate design nods to the island’s global sound, the Reggae Boyz and Reggae Girlz will step into 2026 wearing shirts that celebrate culture as much as competition.

adidas

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at the Jamaica 2026 home and away kits.

Jamaica 2026 Home Kit

adidas

The Jamaica 2026 home kit is rooted in the vibrant yellow of the national flag’s saltire, creating a bold and energetic base that immediately stands out on the pitch.

Across the front, horizontal stripes in green, gold, and red form a striking repeating pattern, a playful nod to the crocheted garments and hats synonymous with Bob Marley’s iconic 1970s style. Up close, the fabric reveals subtle record-shaped motifs woven into the design, a tribute to the deep musical influence that defines Jamaican culture.

The adidas Trefoil sits proudly on the chest alongside the golden yellow JFF crest, blending heritage sportswear aesthetics with national symbolism in a shirt designed for both players and supporters.

Jamaica 2026 Away Kit

adidas

The away kit switches to a classic black base, offering a sleek canvas for a design that celebrates Jamaica’s rhythm-driven identity.

A bold all-over print of circles and zigzags references records, cassettes, and sound waves, with visual cues to the music industry that has shaped the island’s global image. At the base of the collar, the Reggae Boyz and Reggae Girlz sign-off appears in a font inspired by Bob Marley’s legendary Tuff Gong record label, adding another layer of cultural storytelling.

Finished with the Trefoil logo and JFF badge in standout yellow, the away shirt delivers a powerful fusion of football, fashion, and music - perfectly in tune with Jamaica’s spirit heading into 2026.