AC Milan thrashed by Lazio! Sarri's side romp to 4-0 win as Napoli remain a MASSIVE 12 points clear at Serie A summit

Current Serie A title holders AC Milan were demolished in a 4-0 defeat away to Lazio that ensures Napoli command a mammoth lead atop of the table.

Milan rut continues with huge defeat

Lazio smash Scudetto holders 4-0

Napoli now 12 points clear in Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? Stefano Pioli's side were obliterated in a 4-0 defeat away to Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday evening, with I Biancocelesti running riot and securing a huge three points in their fight for Champions League football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat means Milan are now winless in their last three Serie A games, as they slip down the league table in what is proving to be a worryingly weak defence of their first Scudetto in a decade. They found themselves 1-0 down after just four minutes thanks to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's opener and couldn't find a way back into the game after that, on an incredibly difficult night in Rome.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Not only is the manner in which the Rossoneri lost seriously concerning, it means Lazio now sit just one point behind them in the table having moved up to third place. Milan are now 12 points behind league leaders Napoli and still have a number of big games to play in the second half of the season, along with trying to progress through the Champions League knockout stages.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAZIO & MILAN? Maurizio Sarri's side are flying high in the league, but will also fancy their chances of getting past Juventus in their upcoming Coppa Italia quarter-final. Milan, meanwhile, desperately need to shake off a torrid run of form that has seen them lose the Italian Supercup to Inter and eliminated from the Coppa Italia. They face their city rivals in the Derby della Madonnina on February 5.