AC Milan sign Dalot on loan from Manchester United
AC Milan have completed the signing of Diogo Dalot on loan from Manchester United.
The 21-year-old full-back joined the Red Devils from Porto in 2018 but has been unable to seal a regular place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, making 35 appearances in all competitions.
Dalot has played just once for Untied this term, having featured in the 3-0 win against Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
He will spend the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign at San Siro.
