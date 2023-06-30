AC Milan make opening bid of €17m plus add-ons for USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah

AC Milan have reportedly tabled an opening bid for Valencia star Yunus Musah, with a €17 million (£15m/$19m) approach made that includes add-ons.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has been in Spain since 2019, having walked away from the youth academy at Arsenal, and has taken in over 100 senior appearances at club level to sit alongside the 27 caps he has earned with the USMNT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah has seen a move speculated on for some time, with there obvious potential in his game, and he is one of several Americans seeing transfers to Serie A mooted in the summer window. It could be that he ends up at San Siro, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that an official offer has been made.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Milan are said to have made their move on Monday, with talks ongoing between all parties. The deal for Musah would included a number of performance related add-ons that would take the overall fee well above the initial outlay.

WHAT NEXT? Musah has been identified as a top target by Milan, with the 20-year-old – who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar – considered to be a shrewd addition for the present and future.