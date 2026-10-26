AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale heaps praise on Ruben Amorim after vital bounce-back win over Udinese

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AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has expressed his full confidence in Ruben Amorim following a vital away victory that has reignited the club's domestic campaign. The American businessman highlighted the team's mental strength in recovering from recent European setbacks to secure a clinical result on the road.

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Cardinale reacts to Udinese triumph

Cardinale has voiced his strong approval of Milan's current trajectory under Amorim following a convincing 2-0 win against Udinese at the BluEnergy Stadium. The win was a much-needed response for the Rossoneri, who had recently suffered a frustrating defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in European competition. By securing the three points, Milan have moved level with Roma in third place, trailing the leading duo of Inter and Lazio by just four points as the title race begins to take shape.

The American owner was particularly impressed by how the squad handled the pressure of following up a poor continental result with a disciplined domestic display. "The team continues to improve and has shown great resilience after the disappointing match in Europe. We maintained high intensity throughout the entire match; ball possession and aggressiveness in winning the ball back after losing it were very positive aspects," Cardinale told Sky Sport Italia.

Amorim earns high marks for management

Beyond the collective effort, Cardinale was quick to single out Amorim for his tactical stewardship during the contest. The Milan owner praised the Portuguese coach for his proactive approach to the game, specifically citing his handling of the squad's physical demands during a congested fixture period. Amorim’s decision-making regarding the starting eleven and his use of substitutes were highlighted as key factors in maintaining the team's energy levels.

"Ruben has managed rotations and substitutions well. All of this puts us in a good condition ahead of Wednesday's home game," Cardinale said.

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Future appointments and stadium plans

Beyond the immediate results on the pitch, the club is currently in a state of evolution regarding its executive structure. Reports suggest that the search for a new Head of Football is a priority during Cardinale's stay in Italy. Markus Krosche has been heavily linked with the role, though a final agreement has yet to be reached. This appointment is intended to streamline the club’s recruitment and development strategies moving forward.

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Additionally, a major presentation regarding the new San Siro stadium project is scheduled for Thursday, featuring Cardinale and Inter representative Beppe Marotta. This joint venture represents a historic step for both Milan clubs as they seek to modernise their facilities. For now, however, the focus remains on the pitch, where Amorim has successfully steadied the ship and earned the public backing of his chairman during a season-defining week.

Crucial fixtures on the horizon

The victory in Udine serves as a perfect springboard for a massive week in the AC Milan calendar. Up next is a midweek clash at San Siro against Bologna on Wednesday. This fixture represents an opportunity for Amorim’s men to consolidate their position in the top three and potentially close the gap on the league leaders.

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However, the biggest test is yet to come. Following the Bologna match, all eyes will turn to the first Derby della Madonnina of the season against arch-rivals Inter. Scheduled for Saturday, the derby is already being viewed as a potential turning point in the campaign. A win there would not only provide local bragging rights but would also signal Milan's intent to overtake their neighbours in the standings and re-establish themselves as the dominant force in the city.