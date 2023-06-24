AC Milan open Romelu Lukaku talks as Chelsea demand €40m for striker

AC Milan have held talks with Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku over a potential deal for the striker, it has been reported.

Milan preparing €40m bid for Lukaku

Belgian wants Inter stay

Champions League finalists cannot afford Chelsea transfer demands

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan are prepared to pay the €40 million (£34m/$44m) that Chelsea want for Lukaku, a figure Inter cannot afford given their financial state, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. However,

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku wants to remain at Inter and does not want to wear the jersey of their city rivals next season. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal are trying to lure him to Saudi Arabia and have offered him €30m (£26m/$32m) per season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Milan will use some of the money gained from the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle and redirect towards bringing Lukaku to the red-and-black side of the city.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? It will be interesting to see where Lukaku ends up come the start of next season. He clearly wants to remain at Inter, but the Nerazzurri simply cannot afford him, and Chelsea want a permanent sale. So it looks like it could be either Milan or a move to Saudi Arabia for the 30-year-old.