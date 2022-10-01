AC Ajaccio vs Clermont Foot: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Ajaccio welcome Clermont to face them at Stade François Coty. Rooted to the foot of the table with the season approaching the quarter-mark, it seems a foregone conclusion the hosts are destined for an expanded drop.

But put a run of form together, and who knows? They'll fancy their chances against a side with just one win in their last five, with the visitors looking to spin things around themselves.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Ajaccio vs Clermont date & kick-off time

Game: AC Ajaccio vs Clermont Foot Date: October 2, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Ajaccio vs Clermont on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Ajaccio squad & team news

If there is any hope to be had of survival for Ajaccio - and it is an increasingly distant hope - it is that victory last time out against Brest proves they can do the business.

Fernand Mayembo and Kevin Spandanuda will both hope to be back in the fold after injuries kept them out last time.

Clermont squad and team news

After notching two early season wins, fortunes have dropped off for Clermont in the weeks that led up to the international break.

Baila Diallo continues to recover from an ankle injury, but this encounter might come too soon for him to make a full return.