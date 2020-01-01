‘Abysmal Liverpool looked like a Sunday League team’ – Aldridge alarmed by Aston Villa hammering

The ex-Reds striker hopes a positive response will be offered in a derby with Everton when Premier League action returns after the international break

’s defending in a 7-2 defeat at was “like something out of Sunday League football”, says John Aldridge, with Jurgen Klopp’s side putting in an “abysmal” performance.

There have not been many showings from the Reds over recent years that would fit into that category.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have, for the most part, been a model of consistency through a productive run of trophy collecting.

Maintaining such standards was never going to be easy, though, and a trip to Villa Park proved that even the best sides in the business can have serious room for improvement.

Aldridge admits that the Reds’ outing in the West Midlands was “alarming”, even at this early stage of the 2020-21 campaign, with there much for Klopp’s side to work on before they return to action in a derby date with on October 17.

“Liverpool were abysmal,” the former Reds striker said in the Liverpool Echo.

“You don't like giving the team stick because they are winning so much and bring so much enjoyment. You leave that to the manager.

“This was alarming though. Liverpool started sloppily and slowly while Villa were sharp.

“To give them a goal like that to start things off [as Adrian gifted the ball to Ollie Watkins] was like something out of Sunday league football.

“I remember being shocked in the 70s when Liverpool went to Villa, were 5-0 down at half-time and ended up getting beat 5-1. On Monday morning, I was in shock again.”

Aldridge added: “The worst thing about it is they've got to go away for two weeks now.

“If there was no international break, they could focus on training and the next game. But now it's a nightmare.

“Many of the players will only have two or three days before to prepare.

“If Liverpool have got anything about them, they will react in the derby, take it out on Everton and get back on track. Whether that can happen, we'll have to wait and see.”

Liverpool eased their way to a Premier League title triumph in 2019-20, re-writing the history books as they secured a first top-flight crown in 30 years, but questions have been asked of Klopp’s men since Project Restart and their ability to prevent complacency from setting in.