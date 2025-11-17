Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 tickets: F1 prices, schedule, hospitality & more

If you’ve been meaning to go to an F1 weekend this year, but still haven’t got around to it, time is running out and fast, with the 2025 finishing line rapidly approaching. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit, is once again the final round of the Championship.

Many pundits believe F1 organisers always save the best for last. So, why not go and check out the season curtain-closer for yourself on December 7.

Max Verstappen had been the dominant driver at Yas Marina, winning four years in a row (2020-2023), but he would come up short last year, finishing only 6th. It was Lando Norris who stood proudly on the top of the podium twelve months ago. Verstappen will return this December in a determined mood, as he goes in search of a record-equalling 5th win in Abu Dhabi. Lewis Hamilton currently tops the track honours board, after clinching five famous victories on Yas Island between 2011-2019.

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, including how much they cost and where you can purchase them.

When is the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025?

Date Sunday, December 7 Time 5pm local time (1pm GMT) Location Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets Tickets

How to buy Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 via several routes. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, which can be accessed directly through the sport’s official site and they are also available via the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix site itself.

As well as general admission and grandstand tickets, fans can also purchase numerous VIP or hospitality packages.

In addition, fans can also purchase F1 Grand Prix tickets on the secondary market. StubHub and Ticombo are two of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are legitimate merchants in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

A number of F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 ticket packages are available, ranging from one-day race experiences to multi-day tickets, which include after-parties/concerts. Prices vary from approximately AED 995 - 7000.

On secondary sites like StubHub and Ticombo, fans can secure general admission tickets from AED 1450 to F1 Paddock Club packages from AED 55400. Multi-day passes are also available, depending on how long you are looking to stay in the region.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Weekend schedule

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 runs from Friday, December 5, through Sunday, December 7.

Practice sessions, qualifying, and the Grand Prix itself are spread over three days as shown below:

Date Session Time (local) Tickets Friday, December 5 Practice 1 1:30pm Tickets Friday, December 5 Practice 2 5pm Tickets Saturday, December 6 Practice 3 2.30pm Tickets Saturday, December 6 Qualifying 6pm Tickets Sunday, December 7 Grand Prix 5pm Tickets

Where is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 held?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is held at the Yas Marina Circuit, believed to be the most expensive circuit in history, constructed on a man-made island at a reputed cost of $1 billion.

The demanding Hermann Tilke-designed track, which is 5.2km long, features a mixture of long straights and tight corners, with iconic features like driving under the W Abu Dhabi hotel and sections along the marina.

Surprisingly, the current F1 lap record is held by Kevin Magnussen, who clocked 1:25.637 in his Haas during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

How to watch or stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025

If you’re unable to get tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports F1 (and Main Event), like all F1 race weekends are this year. Sky Sports’ coverage includes not only the main Sunday race itself, but also all practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday too.

If you're an existing Sky customer you can add Sky Sports online, or through the My Sky app at any time. Package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports.

The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sport on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android. NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period for £14.99.

In the United States, the race will air live on ESPN. ESPN is the home of F1 once again this season, with all 24 races airing on either ESPN or ESPN2. ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship all year, with reporters on-site at every race.

FuboTV is a top-quality streaming service, which has ESPN included in all its packages, so offers access to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and a whole world of sports. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans and the streaming service is a no-brainer for F1 and general sports fans.

What to expect from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025?

Despite being one of the newest additions to the F1 schedule, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has rapidly become one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the motor racing calendar each year. It’s been held at the stunningly impressive Yas Marina Circuit, near Abu Dhabi, every year since being added to the F1 schedule back in 2009.

The Yas Marina, which is only a short journey from Zayed International Airport, is just one of the many landmarks on the man-made Yas Island. The island has become a highly sought-after area for tourists and travellers and also includes numerous hotels, a golf course, a shopping mall, and Ferrari’s very own indoor theme park.

The night-time finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix always adds a touch of magic and wonderment to the occasion, and with the demanding track set-up at Yas Marina, the race never fails to amaze the global audience viewing on TV and those lucky spectators watching live at the track.

If the race isn’t thrilling enough, the entertainment continues long into the night at Yas Marina, with exclusive concerts for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Previous global superstars who have entertained the masses include Beyoncé and Maroon 5. This year’s mouthwatering musical line-up includes Benson Boone, Post Malone, Metallica, and Katy Perry.

Many thought Abu Dhabi was a playground for the rich and famous, and while there are ample options available for you to have a luxurious stay whilst there, the capital of the UAE does cater to all tastes, personalities and budgets these days. Away from the F1 frenzy, Abu Dhabi has plenty more to offer to keep the travelling throngs amused, conten,t and wanting more, including a wide range of eating experiences to savour, indoor and outdoor activities, stunning landmarks and natural wonders and much more.

How to get to Yas Marina Circuit

The Yas Marina Circuit that stages the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is located on Yas Island, which is an approximately 20-mile drive from the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. The closest airport to the circuit is the Zayed International Airport (Abu Dhabi International Airport), which is just 7 miles from the track. Taxis from the airport to Yas Island will cost around AED 130 (£28 / $35) and are easily located outside the arrival areas. For those staying at the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island (the only hotel in the world located on top of an F1 race track), there is a free shuttle service from the airport to Yas Marina.

Getting to the Yas Marina Circuit from Abu Dhabi city is simple too, with bus travel the cheapest and most reliable mode of transport. The number 190 bus route runs from the city to Yas Island. It can be picked up regularly twice every hour from Abu Dhabi bus station, which is located next to AI Wahda Mal,l and the journey takes around 45 minutes. Single tickets cost AED 2 (£0.43 / $0.54), though no cash is accepted on board, and a 'Hafilat' card/ticket must be purchased before boarding. Yas Island does offer a free complimentary shuttle bus service itself, which transports visitors to all the main tourist attractions, including the Yas Marina Circuit too. However, these buses run on a first come, first served basis, so are usually very busy around F1 race weekend.