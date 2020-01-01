Aboubakar brace propels Cameroon to the summit while Zambia record first win

The Indomitable Lions made huge strides in their group following an important victory at home while Chipolopolo vacated bottom spot

A double by forward Vincent Aboubakar saw upstage visiting Mozambique 4-1 at Stade de la Reunification on Thursday to climb to the top of Group F of the 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers.

With Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Clinton N’Jie also on the scoresheet, Cameroon recorded their second straight victory of the campaign after starting the qualifiers with a 0-0 home draw against the Cape Verde Islands.

Entering matchday three, they were placed second on the table, the Indomitable Lions turned on the fire to dislodge Mozambique from top spot where they now sit three points clear.

Although Cameroon will be hosting the next Afcon qualifiers and are participating in the qualifiers to earn some game time, the seriousness in which they dismissed Mozambique hinted a bright future under Portuguese coach Toni Conceicao.

Aboubakar opened the scoreline in the 38th minute after being set-up by Christian Bassogog, before the former FC man doubled the scoreline two minutes into the second half.

Zambo Anguissa was to make it three on 56 minutes off an assist from midfielder Nicolas Ngamaleu, but Mozambique tried to come back through Kamo-Kamo Cumbane’s goal in the 74th minute.

man Zambo Anguissa, however, put the contest beyond the visitor’s reach when he turned provider for substitute N’Jie who struck to seal victory for Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lions will now visit Mozambique for the return leg slated for Maputo on Monday.

The other Group F battle between Cape Verde and Rwanda ended 0-0 in Praia, a result which did not affect the top-two teams and placed Cameroon firmly in control of the pool.

Elsewhere at Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium, Zambia picked up their first set of maximum points in Group H when they edged Botswana 2-1.

Tumisang Orebonye thrust the visitors ahead on 45 minutes before Enock Mwepu beat the half-time whistle in dramatic fashion to level matters for Zambia deep in first-half stoppage time.

Collins Sikombe then grabbed the hosts’ winner six minutes after the hour mark off a Fashion Sakala feed.

It was a bright start to coach Milutin Sredojevic’s tenure as Zambia coach in a competitive match as he helped ease Chipolopolo's woes after the nation started the campaign with a 5-0 heavy defeat against , before a 2-1 home defeat against Zimbabwe.

Thursday’s result saw Zambia vacate the basement by climbing a rung up to third spot on the table, while Botswana dropped to the bottom of the group.

The later battle between Algeria and Zimbabwe will be to decide the group leaders. Zambia next visit Botswana in Monday’s second leg in Francistown.