'Aaron Ramsdale's not going to win the league' - Jamie Carragher explains why Arsenal cannot lift Premier League title this season

Jamie Carragher believes that Arsenal cannot win the Premier League this season and explains the reason he feels Mikel Arteta's men will fall short.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners lost 1-0 to Newcastle United in a hard-fought game full of controversies with Arteta becoming enraged with the referees' "embarrassing" performance after the game. Carragher has now explained why Arteta's men are ill-equipped to fight for the title.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Have Arsenal got a centre forward and a goalkeeper to win the league? I don't think they have. For me Ramsdale's not going to win the league. Raya is all over the place." said the former Liverpool defender [via Daily Mail].

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish goalie appears to have taken precedence over Ramsdale after joining from Brentford on loan. Raya's status as the Gunners' first-choice keeper has been solidified despite a few inconsistent outings.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will now take on Sevilla on Wednesday, November 8 as they look to get back to winning ways.