Aaron Ramsdale dropped! Arsenal No.1 makes way as David Raya is handed surprise debut in crucial clash with Everton

WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta has made changes to his team for the trip to Goodison Park. Summer signing Raya will make his debut between the sticks for the Gunners following his move from Brentford in place of Ramsdale, while Fabio Vieira comes into the starting XI in place of Kai Havertz. Eddie Nketiah continues in attack with Gabriel Jesus on the bench.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked to explain his decision to start Raya, Arteta told Sky Sports before the game: "I think I mentioned that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position, with different characteristics, and we have got that now. And to maximise that they have to play games, and we have a lot of them coming up now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta's decision to change goalkeepers is a big call by the Arsenal boss as the Gunners head to a ground where they have not won since 2017. The Toffees clinched a surprise 1-0 win on Merseyside last season and Arteta will be eager to avoid a repeat. Raya was brought in to Arsenal to increase the competition for places and the new signing now has a chance to stake his claim for a starting spot.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are back in action in midweek when they make their return to the Champions League. The Gunners host PSV at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.