'Just a quick, cheap narrative' - Aaron Ramsdale hits back at claims Arsenal bottled Premier League title

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said suggestions that his team "bottled" the Premier League title race are just a "cheap narrative".

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have dropped from eight points clear at the top of the Premier League to four points behind Manchester City since early-April. They have won just two of the seven matches they have played in that time and look set to miss out on the title with just two games left to play. However, Ramsdale says it is too easy to say that the Gunners buckled under the pressure.

WHAT THEY SAID: “This narrative of ‘bottled it’, I think it is an easy way out. It is just a quick, cheap narrative from certain people who have not actually gone digging into the story of what we have achieved," he told The Telegraph. "And some people are saying it and forgetting that other teams in other years have had the same experience as us by missing out on the title by a certain number of points. For us, we are disappointed, but extremely proud of ourselves as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal's title ending run of two wins, two losses and three draws has coincided with City's 11-game winning run and 14 unbeaten in the English top-flight. City are closing in on the crown as they have a strong lead and a game in hand over their rivals.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will try to prevent City from getting further ahead when they face Nottingham Forest on Sunday.