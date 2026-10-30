Rock and roll Karl! Danks backs Bayern teen sensation to tear down stubborn BVB wall

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Bayern Munich interim manager Aaron Danks praised Borussia Dortmund's defensive stability ahead of Saturday's clash at the Allianz Arena. Danks also offered updates on Joshua Kimmich's fitness and backed teenage midfielder Lennart Karl to handle the pressure.

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Bayern prepare to unlock stubborn Dortmund backline

Bayern Munich face a stern tactical test against Niko Kovac's Borussia Dortmund side, who arrive at the Allianz Arena boasting one of the league's stingiest defenses. Both teams enter matchday eight level on 17 points at the summit of the Bundesliga standings.

Co-coach Aaron Danks highlighted Dortmund's defensive compactness as a primary challenge for his forward line.

The Bavarians aim to break down their rivals after scoring 16 goals across their last five matches in all competitions.

Danks respects BVB defensive record and English links

Reflecting on Dortmund's structure, Danks drew comparisons to European tests while noting familiarity with several visiting forwards. "They're very good defensively. They concede very few goals," Danks stated.

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"We often play against opponents who set up like that, like against Arsenal. They also hadn't conceded in the Champions League before coming here."

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"But Dortmund also have good forwards. I know a few of them from my time in England. We need to be ready for every phase of the game," Danks asserted.

Danks backs rising star Karl and provides Kimmich update

Danks offered strong support for young midfielder Lennart Karl while updating the fitness status of senior stars. "What Lenny's going through is completely normal. At his age, it's like a rollercoaster with ups and downs," Danks explained. "We fully support him... He's done very well in the last two games."

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On team news, Danks added: "The game comes too early for Manuel Neuer... Jo Kimmich has had two individual sessions and will train with the team today. We'll then see with him."

Max Eberl added that Kimmich will make the final decision alongside medical staff regarding his inclusion.

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High-stakes Klassiker awaits at Allianz Arena

Danks reassured supporters that his squad is fully prepared for the world's gaze on Saturday evening.

With both teams level on points, victory would offer either side valuable daylight in the title race.

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Bayern turn their complete focus to tactical execution as kick-off approaches.