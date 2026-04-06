A sudden illness rules out the Napoli star from the Milan clash

Napoli have suffered a major blow ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash with Milan this Monday evening, in Matchday 31 of the Serie A.

This match is crucial in the title race, as the winner will look to continue chasing leaders Inter Milan and keep the pressure on them right until the final stages of the competition.



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According to Sky Sport Italia, Danish striker Rasmus Højlund felt unwell last night after suffering from a high fever and vomiting due to a stomach virus.

The Italian network noted that Højlund’s illness has left him physically unfit to play against Milan, and he is likely to be completely ruled out of the matchday squad.



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The young star is considered the top scorer in the Napoli squad, having contributed to 18 goals (scoring 14 and providing 4 assists) in 37 official matches.

These absences come as a major blow to manager Antonio Conte, who is already without Romelu Lukaku, David Neres, Antonio Vergara, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Amir Rahmani.



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