Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie start for Leeds against Manchester United with USMNT boss Anthony Hudson in attendance

Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were named to Leeds' starting XI against Manchester United for the second straight match.

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. men's national team midfield duo returned to the starting XI after featuring against the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with the two sides facing off once again on Sunday at Elland Road.

It's McKennie's second start since joining Leeds in the January transfer window. Fellow American Brenden Aaronson, meanwhile, was named to the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USMNT interim manager Anthony Hudson is in Leeds as part of his European scouting trip. Hudson is traveling all over Europe to connect with some of the USMNT's big stars, with this stop in Leeds one of the big games he'll be attending in the coming days.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? Hudson and staff will continue their trip around Europe over the next week as the U.S. look ahead to the return of the Nations League in March.