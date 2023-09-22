WATCH: Al-Nassr stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte celebrate their emphatic 4-3 victory over rivals Al Ahli

- Ronaldo scores emphatic brace
- Al-Nassr win 4-3
- Ronaldo and Laporte celebrate
WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca both netted braces, as Al-Nassr secured a 4-3 victory over their Saudi Pro League rivals Al Ahli. Former Manchester City men Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez also featured, and while it was the latter who got on the scoresheet, Laporte ultimately secured all three points for his side.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's side have now secured their seventh win in a row across all competitions, while moving to just three points off league leaders Al-Ittihad, who sit on 18 points at the top of the table after seven games.
WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? The squad face a quick turnaround before their next fixture, as they line-up to face Ohod in the Kings Cup in three days time.