Kalvin Phillips: Newcastle enter race to sign Man City outcast in January with Bayern Munich also interested

Patrick Rowe
Kalvin Phillips Manchester City 2022-23Getty
Newcastle United have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

  • Phillips starts for England
  • Makes Man City future admission
  • Newcastle enter race to sign him

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Northern Echo, Eddie Howe's side are ready to make a move for Phillips in the January transfer window, with Bayern also registering an interest in the player, if he decides to leave City in the near future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking on his future at the Etihad Stadium after starting England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy last night, Phillips said: "I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend.

"I'm going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months.

"Gareth just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That's what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.

"I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year and a half I haven't been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].

"It's something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn't then I will have to make other decisions as well."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Eddie Howe Newcastle 2023-24Getty ImagesGareth Southgate 2023GettyKalvin Phillips England 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PHILLIPS? The Man City man will now return to Pep Guardiola's side, as he looks to break into the starting line-up for their upcoming clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

