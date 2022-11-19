Gallagher draws Arsenal and Liverpool comparison as he addresses Chelsea's poor form pre-World Cup

Conor Gallagher has urged Chelsea fans to give the same patience to Graham Potter at Chelsea as other top Premier League managers have been afforded.

Potter took charge in September

Winless in last five league matches

Chelsea now eighth in the Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The young midfielder has accepted that his club's form has been poor but has highlighted the fortunes of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as reasons for the Chelsea faithful to back the long-term project just beginning at Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters in Qatar about the winter break, Gallagher said: “Yes, it definitely did come at a good time. I think we needed it. We needed everyone to get away and regroup in their minds, mainly mentally and come back fresh and raring to go.

“It’s like I said, it is never just an uphill road. With the other teams that started their journey, for example Arteta at Arsenal and Klopp at Liverpool, they weren’t the best team straight away.

“They start that journey and that’s what Graham Potter is on with us as well. Like I said, I feel we will definitely improve because of the people around the club, the players and staff, and how badly we want to do well for the fans.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter won his first three league matches with the Blues but the honeymoon period quickly passed and now his side go into the winter break having lost consecutively against Brighton, Arsenal and Newcastle. However, both Arsenal and Liverpool took time to find their stride under their respective managers.

DID YOU KNOW? Both Arteta and Klopp finished eighth in the Premier League after their first season in England as managers – Potter's Chelsea sit there in that league position at the moment.

WHAT NEXT FOR GALLAGHER? With the World Cup now taking place, Gallagher will of course hope to play and taste success in Qatar. Back in England, however, his manager will be grateful for the winter break as he looks to tinker with his tactics and get Chelsea moving in the right direction.