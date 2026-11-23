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A new Seton Hall Sports Poll reveals that the 2026 FIFA World Cup significantly boosted football interest across the United States. Driven by record television audiences and strong engagement among younger demographics, the tournament has left a lasting mark on the American sporting landscape.

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Tournament sparks major surge in US interest

The 2026 World Cup has driven a substantial increase in football interest across the United States. According to a new Seton Hall Sports Poll, more than a quarter of Americans (27 per cent) reported that the tournament heightened their enthusiasm for the sport. That surge was particularly pronounced among existing football supporters, with 70 per cent noting increased interest compared to 11 per cent of non-fans.

Younger demographics led the charge, as 46 per cent of adults aged 18 to 34 reported greater engagement, ahead of 28 per cent for those aged 35 to 54 and 12 per cent for adults 55 and older. Conducted in October 2026 among 1,632 adults, the study highlights the lasting cultural footprint of the summer tournament. The findings underline how hosting the competition has successfully expanded the domestic appetite for the global game.

Record final ratings set historic television benchmark

The tournament's peak moment arrived during the final between Argentina and Spain, which attracted 37 per cent of all Americans. Viewership reached 80 per cent among football fans and 22 per cent among non-fans, with 57 per cent of adults aged 18 to 34 tuning in to watch the showpiece event.

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup dominated the summer sports scene, the Final was the most watched soccer telecast ever on a single U.S. network, and the largest non-NFL sports audience on any single network since the 2016 World Series, according to Nielsen," said Daniel Ladik Ph.D., Methodologist of the Seton Hall Sports Poll.

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"Our Poll metrics recorded three months after the Final show strong effects. We are still seeing impact from when the U.S. hosted in 1994 and I expect the echoes from 2026 will be even more impactful."

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Broad viewership crosses into casual sports audiences

Overall, nearly half of all Americans (44 per cent) watched at least one match during the competition. While 88 per cent of football supporters tuned in, the tournament also captured significant attention beyond its core base, reaching 28 per cent of non-fans.

Engagement proved strong across the wider sporting landscape as well. Two-thirds (67 per cent) of avid sports fans watched at least one fixture, closely followed by 57 per cent of casual sports followers.

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Gender splits also emerged in the final viewing data, with 45 per cent of men watching the Argentina versus Spain clash compared to 30 per cent of women. Across all age brackets, younger viewers consistently drove the highest television audiences.

Star performances drive post-tournament club following

Beyond national team pride, individual brilliance on the pitch has translated into sustained support for club football. Overall, 22 per cent of Americans revealed that a specific player's World Cup displays inspired them to follow professional club teams after the tournament concluded.

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That conversion rate jumped to 59 per cent among established football fans and 32 per cent among general sports fans. Younger adults once again spearheaded this trend, with 41 per cent of 18-to-34-year-olds following a particular player into the club season, alongside 27 per cent of men and 16 per cent of women.

With strong metrics recorded three months after the final, the data points toward long-term growth for the domestic game. As new fans continue tracking World Cup stars at club level, the 2026 tournament looks set to shape American football culture for years to come.