2024 Royal Rumble results: The winners, losers and surprises

The 2024 Royal Rumble is a fantastic pre-cursor for Wrestlemania - so it's worth keeping an eye on what happened. This year's Royal Rumble took place in St. Petersburg, Florida, and included some tasty headline acts.

But who were the winners and losers in the big matches like the men's and women's Royal Rumble and, of course, the much anticipated ﻿﻿Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match?

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Reigns vs. Knight vs. Orton vs. Styles

Result: Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

If you're a loyal WWE fan, then this blockbuster match would have been on your most anticipated watch of the event. For big names, such as Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. For some, they're regarded as legends, so putting them all together in a ring will be a good watch.

It was a solid contest, which the Florida crowd savored every minute of. But, in the end, who else but the Tribal King to retain his title after pinning Styles.

United States Championship - Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

Result: Logan Paul defeated Kevin Owens by disqualification

Logan Paul is like Marmite; you're either in his corner or not. But if there's one thing his exploits in the sporting world have shown, it is improved technical ability.

This was a classic WWE storyline, with added drama by the ways one of Paul's buddies passed him a gold knuckle at the end of the match. But Owens was able to steal them and throw a punch, leading to his disqualification and Paul's being declared the winner.

Men's Royal Rumble

Result: Cody Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble.

Chuck in some entertaining eliminations, comedic moments, and a few standout wrestling from specific players, and you've got yourself a decent Royal Rumble match.

The men's Royal Rumble was no short of big names like Bobby Lashley, CM Punk, and The Miz. But for the final four, it all came down to Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre in the final four of the men's Rumble match. It was Rhodes who threw The Second City Saint over the top rope to win back-to-back men's Royal Rumble.

Women's Royal Rumble

Result: Bayley won the women's Rumble match

As far as a Royal Rumble match goes, this one had it all. Returning entrants, unique eliminations, and some fun surprises - all added to a mix that makes a solid Royal Rumble.

Only around one-third of the entrants were still in the ring by the time the 30th entrant - Liv Mogan, made her way to the ring. But the final three were Bayley, Jade Cargill, and Liv Morgan - with Bayley winning the contest to have a good title shot at Wrestlemania 2024.