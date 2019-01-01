2022 World Cup: Indians working in Qatar spin a positive tale

The conditions of labourers at the World Cup 2022 construction sites have been criticised but Indians working there sing a slightly different tune...

Ever since won the bid to host the 2022 World Cup, the West Asian nation has been beset by allegations of foul-play and various other criticisms. None of them have been as serious or vocal as the outcry over the condition of labourers at the various World Cup-related construction sites.

Given that planned to build seven out of eight stadiums for the World Cup from scratch, construction work has been on an overdrive. Naturally, Qatar needed a huge labour force to make sure the projects were completed in time. A large number of migrant workers, primarily from Africa and the Indian sub-continent, came to Qatar to seize the opportunity.

However, human rights organisations headquartered in the West have since pointed out that the working and living conditions of the workers have been deplorable and that they are being denied even basic human rights.

Despite the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy introducing various workers' welfare schemes and the State of Qatar set to abolish the 'kafala' system in January 2020 (which denies a migrant worker who came through sponsors the basic human right of the freedom to move jobs) which met the seal of approval of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the criticism has not died down.

But a hands-on experience of the living and working conditions of the workers in Qatar reveal a less sordid state of affairs. In fact, the Indian workers with whom Goal spoke to, have something different to tell.

Vijay Kumar, who hails from Siwan in Bihar, has been working in Qatar as a plumber at the construction site for the Lusail Stadium for the past one and a half years. He reveals that typically a working day starts at 6:00 a.m. for him and goes on till 6:00 p.m. He says there is a one-hour break for lunch and another break for tea in between – and he gets paid overtime for extra daily working hours beyond the legally stipulated eight.

Naresh Kumar, from Rajasthan, has been in Qatar for the last two years. He adds that the workers' needs and safety are well taken care of during working hours. There are water stations placed at intermittent distances for the workers and there is a dispensary to treat workers who fall ill or suffer minor injuries. Naresh Kumar also stresses that during the summer months, nobody is allowed to work between 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

"During summers, nobody can work between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. There is too much sunlight. Then, the welfare committee has provided water at every site, placed at intermittent distances so that the workers do not have to walk a lot to get water," said Naresh Kumar.

"We have a small dispensary. For first-aid and small issues, they get treated there. But if there is a complex problem, then he is shifted to a bigger hospital," he adds.

When it comes to food, a very basic requirement for labourers, Vijay Kumar states that there is ample time allotted for them to get nutritious meals. But, more importantly, he stresses that the management is very receptive about feedback on quality and menu and addresses their problems without much delay. There are a variety of cuisines available for the workers as well.

"We get it (breakfast) from 4:00am to 5:30am. That means one and a half hours. We have already had discussions to extend the deadline by 30 minutes. It will be done soon," said Vijay.

"For lunch, we had dal, vegetables, chicken etc. in the menu. Now it’s been changed. Twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, we get Biriyani during lunch, sometimes ice-cream as well. We also get oranges, apples, bananas and juices as well.

"To get our food we go to the mess which is five minutes away by foot. About 50-100 people go together. Sometimes, I get to hear that, 'Pandit, the dal (pulses) was not right today.' Then I take the matter up with the welfare manager, Mr. Iliyas. Then he calls the mess manager. Then along with the welfare manager and Mohsin sir, we discuss the issue and a solution crops up," explains Vijay.

Interestingly, Vijay Kumar is an elected representative among the workers - one of Supreme Committee’s effective workers’ welfare solutions. He has been elected as the person to voice the concern of a section of workers and it is Vijay's duty to ensure every issue is raised so that the management hears about it and appropriate solutions can be arrived at.

He swears that the elections are not rigged in any manner and are conducted transparently. In fact, Vijay's photograph, contact number, room number and building number are all displayed prominently on the notice board so that any fellow worker can easily bring up any issues and grievances with him.

During the hours that they do not work, Vijay and Naresh reveal that there are quite a few entertainment options available for them. There are multiple television sets with a horde of channels from all over the world especially Hindi language channels from offering news and Bollywood entertainment content. There are computer rooms and free wi-fi to browse internet and watch movies and there are a variety of indoor games like Ludo, Carroms, Table tennis & more.

But more importantly, there are playing areas for the workers where they can indulge in practising any game they please. Vijay and Naresh say that while most Indians prefer playing cricket, Kenyans and Africans can be seen playing football. A few from Kerala are more inclined towards volleyball.

There are also tournaments conducted, across various sports and athletics, between the workers where they compete for honours. This is apart from various other options like weekly cinemas, free air tickets to their homes in annually.

In fact, it is a testament to the quality of their living conditions that Vijay Kumar, Naresh Kumar and their co-workers are well aware of the current affairs in India despite working in Qatar. They know what is happening across the world, in various sectors including sports. In fact, Vijay Kumar can be heard light-heartedly chuckling that Mahendra Singh Dhoni's time with the Indian team is over and it is all about Virat Kohli now.

They have a library facility available as well, for those interested in reading books. In fact, Vijay Kumar says he and his colleagues know all about even India's recent space missions including Chandrayaan 2. He says that they fervently followed the mission and were disappointed that the lander could not successfully complete a soft landing on the moon.

The most striking aspect of their gainful employment in Qatar has been the improvement in the quality of life of their family as well. Vijay Kumar, a plumber, has already constructed a big house for his family back in his village in India and his two children study in a public school. It might take a lifetime's work in India for a labourer to construct his own house and get his children to study in a public school, to put things in perspective.

"Here we have learnt a lot of manners. Like how to communicate well, how to eat food the right way. Like how to talk to seniors with respect, how to make new friends. I have learnt a lot over here. Also I have been able to work a lot too," adds Vijay before he goes on to start a table tennis battle royale with Naresh.