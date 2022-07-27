It was 15 minutes into Germany’s Women’s Euros quarter-final and the eight-time champions found themselves on the back foot. Austria had already spurned a good chance one-on-one and then hit the post. Their opponents, the favourites to progress, needed to regain control.

Shortly after the woodwork had kept the scores level, Austria striker Nicole Billa picked the ball up on the left wing in a good position, ready to start a new attack.

However, Lena Oberdorf, Germany’s 20-year-old defensive midfielder, came flying in, winning the ball and a throw-in with a thunderous challenge. She jumped up, shouted in celebration and banged the badge on her chest.

In the minutes that followed, Germany started to turn the screw and Oberdorf was key in that, winning several tackles that would set her team on the attack, drawing clever fouls to slow the game down and nullifying Austria’s flurries forward.

Such interventions weren’t as eye-catching as the flying challenge on Billa, but they were constant throughout an incredible performance that would be absolutely crucial to Germany’s 2-0 victory.

“I’m pleased she plays for Germany,” said head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg afterwards, “and not someone else.”

“I think it’s always Obi against me,” laughed Sarah Zadrazil, the Austria midfielder who is used to facing her for Bayern Munich, when playing title rivals Wolfsburg.

“It was a good battle. She's a great player with a lot of qualities and she's still young, so props to her, she played an amazing game.

“Hopefully, Germany can go all the way because I'm super-close friends with some of them. Today, I wasn't their fan, but I will be in the future games.”

With Oberdorf, they have a great chance, anyway.

It was back in 2018 that the name of this wonderfully talented youngster started to really gain some traction.

After playing with the boys’ teams at TSG Sprockhovel, she joined SGS Essen in the Frauen-Bundesliga and established herself as a key player in a variety of positions – centre-back, central midfield and even out wide.

Her maturity, versatility and tactical awareness all shone from day one, earning her a national team debut in early 2019, at the age of 17, and a place in Voss-Tecklenburg’s World Cup squad that summer.

In 2020, she was the obvious choice for GOAL’s NXGN award.

Since then, she’s signed for a huge club in two-time European champions Wolfsburg and her role there and with her country has become integral.

Settling into a defensive midfield position for both, you’d be hard-tasked in finding a player that does it better than Oberdorf. The way she reads play, breaks down attacks and protects the back line is beyond her years.

“I think everyone saw what Lena Oberdorf can do,” her national team coach said after her dominant display against Austria. “She shows maturity, a joy for playing, she fought balls and worked hard at the back. She rubbed off onto her team-mates and had great moments offensively.

“She played an incredibly great game and I’m very happy for her. She is still in her early 20s and [played] such a mature performance. I think she has proved that she has a great future.”

“I don't recognise that I'm 20,” Oberdorf said earlier in the tournament, speaking after she had put in a superb display in the 4-0 win over Denmark that kicked off Germany’s tournament.

“I feel like when I'm on the pitch, everybody sees me as like a 28-year-old player.

“I just forget about my age, just play, just have fun, just get into the duels because that's what I can do the best.”

For all the stars in this Germany squad – from a legend like Alex Popp, who became the first player to score in four consecutive Euros appearances in a single edition last time out, to goalkeeper Merle Frohms, whose case for being one of the best goalkeepers in the world has only strengthened in this tournament – Oberdorf will be right up there as one of the most crucial players for the team in Wednesday’s semi-final against France.

Corinne Diacre’s side showed how they can dominate a game with their victory over reigning champions the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, the movement and dynamism in their game making it challenge for those in the middle of the park in orange.

Oberdorf has big experience, playing cup finals, high stake Champions League games and even in the World Cup three years ago – but this will be the biggest match of her career.

For some, especially those just 20 years old, that would be daunting. For this particular young star, it’s unlikely to be.

The way she embraces the big occasion is just another reason why she is one of the most exciting talents on the planet right now – and why she’s been one of the best players at this summer’s Euros.