13 o'clock? Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe causes confusion with new tattoo

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has grabbed attention for his newest tattoo, but perhaps not in the way he would have hoped.

The midfielder's latest artwork depicts a lion under a cracked clock with Roman numerals on it.

But the 21-year-old's new ink has generated some discussion among fans, as many believe they have spotted an error.

Smith Rowe 13 o'clock tattoo?

At a glance, Smith Rowe's newest tattoo appears to have a mistake in the Roman numerals.

The clock has 13 numbers on it rather than 12, plus it has the number four written as IIII instead of the more recognised IV.

However, inspiration for the tattoo appears to have come from the cover art from a Nancy Drew point-and-click adventure game, 'Secret of the Old Clock'.

Still, plenty of fans across social media have mocked the design, with some even calling for Smith Rowe to look for some form of redress from the tattoo artist.

In addition, social media posts showing off the body art seem to have been deleted, further prompting supporters to question if the Gunners star has been left disappointed with the end result.

How has Smith Rowe performed this season?

Smith Rowe has been a key figure for Arsenal this term.

He has featured 31 times overall this season and scored 10 goals.

The Gunners are pushing for a top four finish in the Premier League, but their bid for a spot in next year's Champions League took a hit when they lost to Southampton on Saturday,

