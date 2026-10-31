Chelsea player ratings vs Manchester United: Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers punish ten-man Red Devils

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Chelsea moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a clinical 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer capitalised on a disciplinary meltdown from the visitors.

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Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea side showcased their tactical maturity at Stamford Bridge, dismantling a Manchester United team that struggled to maintain structural integrity under pressure. After a cagey first half that ended goalless, the Blues emerged with renewed intent, exploiting the half-spaces and forcing the visitors into defensive errors. The momentum shifted definitively in the 50th minute when Morgan Rogers found the breakthrough, a goal that forced Manchester United to chase the game and eventually lose their composure.

The turning point arrived just after the hour mark when Lisandro Martinez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for conceding a penalty. Cole Palmer stepped up to convert the spot-kick shortly afterwards, doubling Chelsea’s lead and leaving Michael Carrick’s side with a mountain to climb. Chelsea’s dominance was reflected in the statistics, boasting 59% possession and registering 18 total shots compared to United's 12. The Blues held on to secure all three points and continue their push towards the Champions League places.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Mike Penders - 7/10

A relatively quiet afternoon for the young goalkeeper, who was called into action to make 3 saves. He demonstrated good concentration to preserve the clean sheet and showed bravery late on, picking up a yellow card in stoppage time for what appeared to be game management tactics.

Levi Colwill - 8/10

Colwill was the bedrock of Chelsea's build-up play, often stepping into midfield to create numerical advantages. His defensive positioning was impeccable, helping to limit United to just 5 shots on target throughout the 90 minutes.

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Josh Acheampong - 7/10

The youngster looked comfortable on the big stage, dealing well with the threat of Cunha and Diallo. He contributed to the 11 clearances made by the Chelsea backline and maintained a high level of discipline.

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Wesley Fofana - 7/10

Fofana provided the physical presence required to stifle United's counter-attacks. He was aggressive in the duel and showed excellent recovery pace when the visitors attempted to break the lines.

Marco Palestra - 6/10

A solid outing for Palestra before being withdrawn in the 74th minute. He offered a consistent outlet on the flank and tracked back diligently to support his central defenders during transitions.

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Midfield

Romeo Lavia - 8/10

Lavia was the metronome in the heart of the pitch. He provided the crucial assist for Morgan Rogers' opening goal in the 50th minute, capping a performance defined by high-level ball retention and defensive interceptions.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Wearing the captain's armband, Caicedo patrolled the midfield with authority. He won the majority of his ground duels and ensured Chelsea dominated the central zone, finishing the game with a high pass completion rate before being subbed late on.

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Cole Palmer - 9/10

Once again, the talisman for this Chelsea side. Palmer was the orchestrator of almost every attacking move and showed ice-cold composure to convert the penalty in the 64th minute. His 2.74 expected goals contribution for the team was heavily influenced by his creative passing.

Attack

Morgan Rogers - 8/10

The man who broke the deadlock. Rogers showed great predatory instincts to score in the 50th minute, providing the spark Chelsea needed. His ability to carry the ball forward transitioned the Blues from defence to attack seamlessly.

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Estevao - 7/10

A constant thorn in the side of Dalot, Estevao used his pace and trickery to stretch the United defence. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his positioning dragged defenders out of place, creating space for Rogers and Palmer.

Pedro Neto - 7/10

Neto’s directness forced Manchester United into several cynical fouls. He was instrumental in pinning the visitors back during the first half and remained a threat on the counter until his substitution in the 87th minute.

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Substitutes & Manager

Pep Chavarria - 6/10

Came on for Palestra for the final 15 minutes and helped see out the result with minimum fuss.

Danny Welbeck - N/A

Introduced in the 87th minute to provide fresh legs in the final third.

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Malo Gusto - N/A

A late tactical substitution to shore up the right side of the defence.

Valentin Barco - N/A

Came on alongside Gusto to provide defensive cover in the closing stages.

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Geovany Quenda - N/A

A very late introduction during stoppage time.

Xani Alonso - 9/10

Alonso won the tactical battle against Carrick. His decision to persist with a high press eventually forced the errors that led to the opening goal and the Martinez red card. His side looks increasingly well-drilled and clinical.