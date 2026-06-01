The next Zlatan Ibrahimovic? Why Man Utd star Benjamin Sesko wants to follow in the footsteps of enigmatic Swedish striker

Sesko has quickly established himself as a vital cog in the Man Utd machine, but the 23-year-old’s journey to the Premier League was paved with hours of studying one of the game's greatest ever entertainers. The Slovenia international has revealed that former Red Devils Ibrahimovic was the figure he looked up to most during his formative years.

"My idol is Ibrahimovic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic," Sesko told Givemesport in an exclusive interview. "Great player, of course. He was amazing. I looked at him a lot, but not just him. Just in general football, skills, goals, it was just something that I used to try to go out and copy. It could be in the summer when it's really hot, I just wanted to get better."



