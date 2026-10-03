Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates 45th birthday by gifting himself new Ferrari F80 as he continues AC Milan role

There are few figures in world football who command as much attention as Ibrahimovic, and his 45th birthday has been no exception. The former striker, known for his love of high-performance machinery, decided to mark the day by purchasing a Ferrari F80. This latest acquisition continues a long-standing tradition for the Swede, who frequently celebrates personal milestones with rare and expensive supercars. Fans across social media were quick to react to the news, with some jokingly suggesting that Zlatan is not driving the Ferrari, the Ferrari is driving Zlatan.

Despite his legendary status, Ibrahimovic's current role has occasionally been a source of confusion for the Rossoneri faithful. While many view him as a club executive, his official capacity is that of a Senior Advisor to RedBird Capital and Gerry Cardinale. This distinction is crucial, as Zlatan operates as a super-consultant for the ownership group rather than a traditional director focused solely on day-to-day Milanese operations. He is a trusted confidant for Cardinale, providing a bridge between the American investors and the complex world of European football.



