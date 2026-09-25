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Yosua Arya

‘He is a massive worker’ - Bixente Lizarazu lifts the lid on Zinedine Zidane’s management style ahead of France debut

Z. Zidane
France
Turkiye vs France
UEFA Nations League A

Zinedine Zidane will finally make his highly anticipated debut as the new manager of the France national team when they face Turkey on Friday. Ahead of the crucial fixture, former team-mate Bixente Lizarazu has provided fascinating insight into what makes the legendary midfielder such a meticulous and attentive modern coach.

  • Zidane begins his journey with the French national team

    Zidane will make his touchline debut when Les Bleus take on Turkey. Anticipation is building rapidly as supporters prepare to watch the iconic Frenchman lead his country. Ahead of the match, former team-mate Lizarazu spoke to French publication L'Equipeto shed light on Zidane's methods. The 1998 World Cup winner offered a fascinating glimpse into the personality traits that define the new national team coach.

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    The value of hard work and humility

    Lizarazu was quick to emphasise that Zidane's success as a manager stems from his incredible work ethic rather than just pure natural talent. He explained that the former Real Madrid boss has always possessed a highly professional approach.

    "Zizou is primarily celebrated and recognised by the general public for his immense talent," Lizarazu explained. "However, we often forget, as with most highly gifted people, that he is also and above all a hard worker, very professional, very conscientious and meticulous."

  • Overcoming shyness to connect with players

    Beyond his tactical preparation, Zidane has also developed a surprisingly strong interpersonal touch. Lizarazu highlighted a recent moment at the national team's Clairefontaine training base that perfectly captured his dedication to building relationships with the squad.

    "The way I saw him congratulate and shake the hand of every player after training at Clairefontaine symbolises his attention to others," Lizarazu added. "This meticulous side is therefore very present in his personality, as shown by his desire to learn and take a deep interest in things as well as people. He has managed to develop it well after his playing career, whereas it was not necessarily natural for him, given his shyness and modesty."

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  • Zinedine ZidaneGetty

    Turkey will be Zidane's first test

    All eyes will be firmly fixed on the touchline against Turkey this Friday as Zidane looks to successfully implement his meticulous methods. Zidane will undoubtedly be targeting an immediate victory to start his international managerial career on a positive note.

UEFA Nations League A
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Turkiye
TUR
France crest
France
FRA