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'We could have scored even more!' – Youri Tielemans sends message after captaining Belgium to victory
Tielemans leads Belgium to emphatic home victory in Liege
Belgium captain Youri Tielemans expressed pride after leading his country to a 3-0 UEFA Nations League win over Turkey at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium. Two goals from Kevin De Bruyne and a clinical header from Romelu Lukaku sealed a decisive victory for the hosts.
The result moves Belgium to six points in Group A, remaining firmly in contention alongside group leaders France.
Tielemans was central to controlling the tempo throughout an open fixture.
- Photo News
Captain highlights open midfield spaces and missed opportunities
Speaking after the match, Tielemans noted that Turkey’s expansive style played directly into Belgium's hands, leaving vast pockets of space in central areas. While happy with the win, the Manchester United midfielder urged his side to be even more ruthless in attacking situations.
Belgium created numerous chances, with Dodi Lukebakio hitting the woodwork twice before Lukaku scored the third.
Tielemans believes the team can refine their final-third execution.
"Winning at home was our goal," Tielemans said. "It was an open game, but we took our chances and could have scored even more. They played very openly, leaving a lot of space in midfield. In the final third, we still need to make better decisions."
Tactical flexibility drives De Rode Duivels' midfield dominance
Tielemans combined effectively with De Bruyne to dictate play and exploit Turkey's high defensive line. The Belgian midfield consistently broke through the visitors' pressing structure, setting up dangerous transition attacks.
Belgium's disciplined defensive shape ensured Turkey's possession yielded no goals.
Tielemans praised the team's ability to capitalize on match situations.
- ANP
Belgium look ahead to remaining Group A fixtures
Tielemans and his team-mates turn their focus to the next stage of the Nations League group stage as they aim to overtake France at the top of the table. The captain remains confident that De Rode Duivels are establishing strong team momentum.
Turkey remain bottom of Group A seeking their first points.
Belgium aim to build on their Liege success in subsequent international fixtures.
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