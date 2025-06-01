This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Entertainment 'You single-handedly changed it' - Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise believes David Beckham changed the face of football in America LaLiga D. Beckham Manchester United The Mission Impossible star joined CBS Sports for their coverage of the Champions League final, and praised Beckham for his impact Cruise believes Beckham changed the face of the game in the U.S.

He also touched upon how they became friends during Beckham's spell at Old Trafford

