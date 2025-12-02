Yoane Wissa's year goes from bad to worse! Newcastle summer signing left out of DR Congo squad for AFCON

Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham this week, head coach Eddie Howe struck a cautious but optimistic tone.

"He (Wissa) had an 11 vs. 11 game this week while we were at Everton. He will have another one this week, and we will see where he is," he said.

"There has been no change. He is working back, and he is doing well; everything is positive, but he will be back involved when we think he is able to contribute to the group and has a minimal chance of reinjury."

Wissa has been progressing through a tightly managed individual training programme, with Newcastle’s medical staff taking a long-term view of his recovery. Howe has been impressed with the forward’s determination and professionalism, particularly given the psychological blow of joining a new club only to be immediately sidelined.

"He has a very strong character and that comes across," Howe continued. "He’s good with the players, he’s very positive. He’s a leader. You can see that already. He’s trying to inspire and help the players, which is sometimes very difficult when you come to a new club and you’re injured straight away. That’s a real tough mental challenge for him to take on, especially with his transfer fee. There’ll be a lot of emotions going through him, but all he can focus on is trying to get fit and trying to make a difference on the pitch."