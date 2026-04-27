Getty/GOAL
Should Yoane Wissa have avoided Alan Shearer’s No.9 shirt? £55m Newcastle striker backed to come good after enduring injury-hit three-goal season
Injury and three goals: Wissa's first season at Newcastle
An unfortunate knee injury picked up while on international duty with DR Congo in September 2025 offered an early indication of what was to come for Wissa at Newcastle. Just days after completing a big-money move, the hard-working 29-year-old was ruled out of action for three months.
He did not make his competitive debut for the Magpies until December 6 and has recorded just three goals since then through 24 appearances. Only one of those efforts has come in the Premier League, having posted 19 in the English top-flight during his final season in west London.
- Getty
Will Wissa go on to justify his £55m price tag?
It goes without saying that Newcastle are yet to see the best of Wissa, with a huge miss late on at Arsenal last time out contributing to another painful defeat for Eddie Howe’s side, but will he start firing once full fitness and confidence have been restored?
When that question was put to M’Poku, the former Congo international and current Baller League UK star told GOAL: “I think if Newcastle bought him, they know why they bought him. And I think he has some quality.
“I don't know if they're using him as Brentford used him. I remember Brentford used to play two strikers. Here they don't play really with two strikers. So I don't know how they would want to play and change.
“But I think he's proven himself in the Premier League that he's capable to play and capable to score. And also, he had some big injuries that didn't really help him to adapt quickly. You always need an adaptation, no matter if you're already in the country. I'm sure he will bounce back and show his worth.”
Should Wissa have steered clear of Newcastle's iconic No.9 shirt?
Wissa filled the No.11 jersey at Brentford, but opted to take on an iconic shirt when arriving in the North East. Rather than shy away from the pressure of following in the footsteps of Shearer, Malcolm Macdonald and Jackie Milburn, that challenge was fully embraced.
Quizzed on whether Wissa should have favoured a different approach, one that would have kept him out of the brightest striking spotlight on Tyneside, M’Poku added: “I don't think so. I don't think when he went there he thought, ‘oh, Alan Shearer has this pressure of doing so much’. No, Alan Shearer is a legend and he will stay a legend. No matter which number nine comes, you can't take away what Alan has done.”
- Baller League UK
Finish with a flourish: Closing stages of 2025-26 campaign
Wissa, who penned a four-year contract when linking up with Newcastle, has plenty to prove if he is to live up to expectations. There are just four games remaining in the 2025-26 Premier League season, with the Magpies preparing to entertain Brighton on Saturday.
M’Poku will be among those keeping a close eye on how Wissa fares in the short and long-term future, although he has plenty to contend with himself at present after linking up with Angry Ginge’s Yanited side to grace six-a-side competition at the Copper Box Arena.
Baller League airs live every Monday night from 5pm on www.youtube.com/@BallerLeagueUK.