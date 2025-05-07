Yann Sommer reacts to legendary Lamine Yamal save after Inter stun Barcelona with comeback victory to reach the Champions League final
Yann Sommer hails 'one of the most important saves' of his career after denying Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as Inter reached the Champions League final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sommer protected Inter's advantage deep into extra time
- Swiss goalkeeper was in inspired form over two legs
- Inter will face PSG or Arsenal in the final